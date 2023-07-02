Government lies about Venezuelan workers’ situation at the ILO’s International Conference

TRIBUNA POPULAR – The Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) denounced that the Venezuelan government tried to deceive international public opinion regarding the situation of the Venezuelan working class with the report it presented during the 111th International Labor Conference, held a few days ago in Geneva, Switzerland.

The intervention of minister of labor Francisco Torrealba in the conference sponsored by the International Labor Organization (ILO) «although not surprising, caught our attention due to the amount of lies and cynicism he showed,” affirmed Jackeline López, member of the Political Bureau of the PCV. The Party rejected that Torrealba presented the «salary farce of last May 1st» and the establishment of the so-called «minimum vital income», a euphemism to hide the fact that the national government «does not guarantee decent wages and salaries for the working class», as an achievement before this international forum.

The head of the labor portfolio also assured in Geneva that the government of Nicolás Maduro maintains «unrestricted respect for the dignity and human rights of all workers», which is belied by the practices of persecution and criminalization against workers that have become routine in our country. In this regard, López denounced the criminalization of the most recent wave of protests, particularly in the basic companies of the Guayana region, and rejected the use of military troops to intimidate the workers in struggle.

«We demand that the National Executive stop the persecution of workers by the State security forces, and we demand that the National Guard be used to fulfill its role of protecting the industry, not to repress the workers,» said López. The PCV expressed its solidarity with the three workers of the state-run iron and steel company Siderúrgica del Orinoco (Sidor) who were arrested on June 10, among them union leader Leonardo Azócar, who was leading a four-day protest in the company against the policy of wage pulverization and in demand of the restitution of the medical attention service for the steel workers.

López also expressed the support of the PCV to four workers of the Forum supermarket, in Barquisimeto who are detained for demanding their rights. In this case, they are workers of a private employer, but, added López, the national authorities, both of the Ministry of Labor and the State security forces, have become accomplices of this new violation to the legal and constitutional rights and guarantees of the workers.