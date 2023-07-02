Hundreds of ‘Barrio Adentro’ doctors disincorporated from the Ministry of Health

Mirka Sarmiento

Hundreds of doctors of the Barrio Adentro Foundation have denounced that they have been transferred from the payroll of the Ministry of Health to the Aragua State Health Corporation, with negative repercussions on their salaries and labor rights.

In April, these health professionals suffered cuts of up to 50% in their regular pay, and when they requested information from the human resources department, they found that since January a process of changes began which was registered in the records of the Venezuelan Institute of Social Security (IVSS): some doctors appear as dismissed, others appear as active but without contributions, and others with a change of employer, that is, their labor relationship with the Ministry of Health had been terminated.

After an assembly of the representatives of the 43 Integral Community Health Areas (ASIC) of Aragua, the doctors agreed to join forces with the education workers who have been mobilized since January and formed a Committee for the Struggle for Decent Salaries in the Health Sector.

This committee organized several actions, achieving an audience with the governor of the state. They have also held piquets on a couple of occasions outside the offices of the Ministry of Health. At least 280 doctors have filed a complaint with the Work Inspectorate. A document has been sent to the vice-presidency of the Republic, and recently, a delegation presented the case to the president of the Permanent Commission of Education, Health, Science, Technology and Innovation of the National Assembly.

The response of Shirley Hernandez of the Unified Health Authority of Aragua state has been that this transfer was an order of Minister Magaly Gutierrez. The doctors demanded to see the statement of account corresponding to the ministerial decision and the notification clarifying the conditions of the transfer and its implications on their working conditions and salaries. So far they have not received this information.

For his part, the ministry’s national director of human resources, Ulises Rojas, promised to establish a work group, but this was a deception. The official has refused further exchanges and tried to bribe the doctors by offering them the direction of the San José Social Security in Maracay.

The affected doctors reject their transfer from the payroll and demand to be reinstated to the Ministry of Health. They also demand the cessation of harassment and labor persecution by the coordinators at the Integral Diagnostic Centers.