Impact of the economic adjustment program on occupational health and safety

In theory, all neoliberal adjustment programs set out to correct the imbalances of an economy in crisis by formulating a set of economic policies that, applied in combination on certain variables, are called to generate economic growth and therefore progress and prosperity. That was what President Maduro offered when he launched his «Program for economic recovery, growth and prosperity» in August 2018.

What he did not clarify was that such growth and prosperity would be at the expense of the sacrifice of the constitutional, legal and contractual rights of the working people of the city and the countryside, since for the achievement of that objective the State had to minimize its regulatory role of the economy and deepen the policy of labor deregulation that had been dismantling labor advances achieved during the period of President Chávez.

The logical result of this labor policy was the growing precariousness of labor conditions, and within them, health and safety conditions at work. The high rates of occupational accidents and morbidity registered today in Venezuela are an indication of the seriousness of the problem, and a palpable demonstration that the life and health of the workers is no longer a matter of vital interest and a constitutional and legal obligation for the State and the public and private employers.

A few examples. In August last year, as a consequence of the violation of safety protocols in high risk work by a textile company in the area of Boleita in Caracas, and with the complicity and inaction of the State, represented in this case by the National Institute of Labor Prevention, Health and Safety (Inpsasel), there was an explosion of a boiler which left two workers injured.

And more recently, on June 12, two workers of the state-owned water company Hidrocapital were buried when a landslide fell on them while they were carrying out maintenance work on the aqueduct in the La Yaguara sector of the capital city, resulting in serious injuries that will probably permanently incapacitate them for work. The causes are the same: on the part of the company: violation of safety standards, and on the part of Inpsasel: repeated abandonment of its supervisory role with respect to occupational health and safety conditions. It should be recalled that in recent times the hydroelectric companies have accumulated a terrible record of occupational accidents, and that at the beginning of the year, two workers had already died in La Victoria, Aragua State, in similar circumstances.