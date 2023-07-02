International briefs

Colombian government and ELN agree to bilateral ceasefire

The delegations of the government of Gustavo Petro and the National Liberation Army (ELN) closed the third cycle of peace talks in Havana and signed the so-called Cuba Agreements that include a bilateral ceasefire.

Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva and chief negotiator Otty Patiño signed the agreements for the New Granada government, while commanders Antonio García and Pablo Beltrán signed for the insurgency.

The ceasefire will take effect on August 3. A few days later, in Caracas, the fourth cycle of peace talks will take place in which an assessment of compliance with what was agreed this month in the Cuban capital will be made.

Lula maintains restrictions on social investment

The Brazilian Communist Party (PCB) has denounced that the government of Luiz Inacio «Lula» Da Silva executes an «electoral fraud», because «instead of fulfilling the promise of putting the poor in the budget and the rich in the income tax, income, proposes a new spending ceiling to restrict public investment.

The PCB questioned that the president violates his electoral promises and maintains «the famous policy of fiscal austerity» implemented by former presidents Michel Temer and Jair Bolsonaro «to continue distributing affection to the financial system and the market.»

The Brazilian communists warned that the measures favorable to the workers won during the last six months «will be seriously jeopardized if they are not accompanied by a fiscal and tax policy that, as Lula said, puts the poor in the budget.»

Persecution against trade unionists in Iran

The Tudeh (communist) Party of Iran has warned that the harsh judicial sentences against union leaders in the country demonstrate the «fear» that the theocratic regime feels towards the organization of the working class.

The government “is right to be concerned about the amplification of class consciousness among workers and fighters. The [protest] movement will only become more radical and the possibility of the formation of a popular alternative against the theocratic regime will emerge with the participation and cooperation of the leftist and national liberation forces,» the organization said in a recent editorial note in its newspaper Nameh Mardom.

World Anti-Imperialist Platform: an opportunist invention

The Communist Party of Mexico (PCM) has taken aim at the so-called World Anti-imperialist Platform, describing it as a «provocative group» whose construction «has nothing to do with communist principles.»

In a note from the international section of the PCM, it was denounced that this coalition uses «dirty methods» in addition to executing «a slander crusade against the revolutionary communist parties and against the regrouping of the communist movement under the banners of proletarian internationalism.»

Among the affiliates of that international coalition is the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), which hosted a meeting of the platform in Caracas last March.