Mercenaries admit that PSUV wants to steal the electoral card of the PCV

TRIBUNA POPULAR.- Evidence of the vulgar attempted assault organized by the leadership of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and the government of Nicolás Maduro to wrest the legal personality from the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) continues to appear.

Recently, in a video circulating on social networks, Henry Parra, one of the mercenaries that the PSUV arranged to make public opinion believe that there are communists supporting Maduro’s anti-popular program, revealed that the objective of the government party was to take control of the electoral card of the PCV.

In the recording, Parra, who was expelled from the ranks of the PCV in 2021 after publicly closing ranks with the [PSUV] governor of Táchira, Freddy Bernal, admits that he has been warned that in this anti-democratic adventure they are nothing more than «a PSUV token» because the government party «what it wants is the ticket» of the PCV. To which Parra replied: «Okay, the PSUV wants the tickets, but we want the party,» and summoned his accomplices: «Who are we going to give the card to if there is an electoral process?»

On May 21, a false congress was held in Caracas, organized by the leadership of the PSUV to take the PCV by assault and subordinate it to the interests of the government of Nicolás Maduro. A day later, fifty communist and workers’ parties from around the world issued a joint declaration «categorically rejecting any attempt to persecute and criminalize the Communist Party of Venezuela, and any judicial manouvers that seeks to disregard the leadership elected at the 16th Congress.» of the PCV. A delegation of the Communist Party of Greece headed by a MEP posted a protest letter at the Venezuelan Embassy in Athens. The French Communist organization and the Austrian Labor Party have done the same with separate letters sent to the diplomatic headquarters of Caracas in Paris and Vienna.

Protest reactions

A few days after the fraudulent congress, three former ministers of the government of Hugo Chávez – Héctor Navarro, Ana Elisa Osorio and Oly Millán – sent a public letter to Brazilian President Luis Inacio «Lula» Da Silva regarding the summit that was held in the South American nation with the participation of President Maduro.

«Is the Brazilian presidency unaware that the main political parties of the opposition were stripped of their membership by decision of the Supreme Court of Justice and that, at this precise moment, they are trying to do so with the Communist Party of Venezuela?» they asked.

Numerous voices of protest have also been raised across the country. On social networks, figures of public opinion have used the hashtag #YoDefiendoAlPCV to express their rejection of the intervention of the oldest party in the country.

The Surgentes DDHH collective warned that the violation of the political rights of the PCV members threatens the right to self-determination of the Venezuelan people.

«We believe that the best way to defend our right to self-determination, democracy and political participation, in this specific case that not only affects the PCV but the entire electoral population, is to denounce the actions in progress which increase the political cost of an assault on the PCV ticket,” affirms the organization that defends human rights.

In Valencia city, a committee was formed in defense of the political rights of the people and of the PCV, which organized a protest in front of the Palace of Justice in the capital of Carabobo. In Bolívar state, municipal committees have also been formed to unveil to the public the plan aimed at «creating a fictitious PCV.» In Aragua state, a dozen political, social and cultural organizations together with 30 intellectuals, activists and personalities issued a statement condemning the imminent prosecution of the party. «This action is intended to prevent the PCV from continuing to fulfil its role as a class conscious force at the service of the struggle of the Venezuelan people and the working class,» said the communist General Secretary Óscar Figuera. «Our party’s decision to confront the neoliberal package that the government has imposed, accompanying the people’s struggles, is one of the main reasons why today they want to attack the PCV,» he explained. “The leadership of the PSUV wants to usurp the legal personality of the Communist Party of Venezuela; they want to put a hand in the capacity of action of the PCV and neutralize its role in the social struggles in the country,” added Figuera.