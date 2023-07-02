Nazim Hikmet, an unsubmissive poet

Just a few days ago, on June 3, 60 years since the death of Nazim Hikmet was marked. Hikmet was considered one of the greatest representatives of Turkish poetry. He grew up in a family of intellectuals, his grandfather was also a poet, his mother a painter and his father a diplomat. In the 1920s he studied sociology and economics in Moscow. His work shows a total coherence between creation and militancy. Imprisoned and exiled, Hikmet was a member of the Communist Party of Turkiye until his death in 1963. Always raising his voice for the most dispossessed, his poetry is testimony of an unwavering commitment to justice, revolution and the emancipation of humanity: «A villager, / Deader than his old mule, / Is at our side. / At our side? No. / In our blood.»

Hikmet wrote numerous poems against Nazism and fascism, as well as exalting internationalism: «Like seeds / I have scattered my dead / all over the earth, / some rest in Odessa, some in Istanbul, / some in Prague. / The country I prefer is the earth. / When my time comes, cover me with it.»

His death due to natural causes occurred during his last exile in the Soviet Union. He had been stripped of his Turkish nationality, persecuted and watched even when he was in liberty. For more than 30 years he had sustained a tireless activism, fighting for the just causes of his people and all the peoples of the world. His work was greatly influenced by the nineteenth-century French poet Gérard de Nerval and by the Soviet Vladimir Maiakovski, one of the leading figures of the Russian Futurist movement. In 1950, he received, together with Pablo Neruda and Pablo Picasso, the International Peace Prize, awarded by the World Peace Council, an organization of which he also became a leader. He was a frequent contributor to the Turkish Communist Party’s Clarity magazine and the literary magazine Rasimili Ay.

And so, with these simple but profound verses, we remember today Nazim Hikmet, the Turkish poet who lived more than half of his life in prisons, exile and persecution, but died insubmissive: «Nazim Hikmet remains a traitor to the homeland / Yes / I am a traitor to the homeland / If you are the patriots / If you are the defenders of this homeland / I am a traitor to the homeland / If the homeland is your ranches, / If it is everything in your safe deposit boxes, / If it is everything in your chequebooks, / The homeland, / If the homeland is bursting with hunger in the streets, / If the homeland is shivering with cold outside like a dog / And writhing with malaria in summer, / If it is drinking our scarlet blood in your factories / The homeland, / If the homeland is your claws of big landowners, / If the homeland is the catechism armed with spears, / If the homeland is the police truncheon, / If the homeland is your credits and your remunerations, / The homeland, / If the homeland is the American bases, / The American bomb and the cannons of the American fleet. / If the homeland is not freedom from our rotten darkness, / then I am a traitor to the homeland. / Write on three columns in bold black letters: / Nazim Hikmet remains a traitor to the homeland.