Oil worker Johana Gonzalez remains unjustly imprisoned Committee of Family and Friends for the Liberation of Imprisoned Workers

After a year held in the National Institute of Female Orientation (INOF) prison with a release order that was not complied with, Johana González had this document annulled in April due to negligence by the court, to the detriment of her rights. In May, Gonzalez was subjected to a psychosocial test to opt again for the right to be released from prison, but she failed without any explanation. This series of events constitutes a repeated victimization and institutional overkill against a working woman.

During the solemn opening session of judicial activities for the year 2023, held last January 31, President Nicolás Maduro called to deepen the «judicial revolution», with the purpose of justice reaching the people. For this reason, the Presidential Commission for the Revolution of the Justice System was at the INOF at the beginning of May. However, none of the officials who participated in the visit, among them Celsa Bautista Ontiveros, minister for penitentiary services, and Julio García Zerpa, vice-president of the Permanent Commission for Internal Policy of the National Assembly, were sensitized to this case.

Johana González worked as an analyst at Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA – state-run oil firm); she is the mother of two small children and has been imprisoned since March 18, 2021. She was coerced by Judge José Mascimino Márquez (now detained for corruption) to admit crimes she did not commit, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Since April 2022, she has possessed a release order in her favor, as she complied with all the requirements established by law to opt for the right to a suspended sentence, but she remained arbitrarily detained, in violation of Article 44 of the Constitution and Article 179 of the Penal Code. During her prolonged and unjust detention, several complaints have been filed with the Attorney General’s Office, the Ministry for the Penitentiary Service and the Ombudsman’s Office.

In April of this year, the court in charge of Judge Julio César Espinoza García, the same judge who issued the release ticket, issued an order by which it agreed to reopen the case, arguing that the Attorney General’s Office had not been informed, which should have been done by the same court. Immediately, the documents required by law to qualify for release were resubmitted, and Gonzalez again underwent a psychosocial evaluation during the visit of the presidential commission, but the Public Defender informed the relatives that the result of the evaluation had been unsatisfactory. How can this be explained? Is this how the Venezuelan justice system is strengthened? Who responds for the suffering of this working mother with a request for release that was pending for almost a year? Venezuelan authorities continue to violate Johana Gonzalez’s right to freedom.