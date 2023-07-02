Oil workers on a fighting footing

CUTV Press – After the decree which practically sentenced the death of wages on May 1, important struggles have been registered by sectors of the workers in view of the brutal deterioration of wages suffered, the reiterated non-compliance with the collective bargaining agreements and other violations of human and labor rights committed by employers. Among these recent struggles, the legitimate protest actions carried out by the workers of the Venezuelan oil company (PDVSA) stand out.

Workers at the Puerto La Cruz refinery, as well as in various areas of the oil industry in the state of Zulia, carried out important demonstrations in the last few weeks demanding decent wages in accordance with the provisions of Article 91 of the Constitution. They also demanded PDVSA comply with the collective bargaining agreement, particularly as regards medical insurance services under the Contributive System for the Protection of Health (Sicoprosa), whose inefficiency leads to unfortunate situations for the oil workers and their families, including the danger of losing their lives, in view of the high costs of medical services and supplies in the midst of the abysmal reduction in the salaries of the personnel.

In the assemblies and mobilizations, the oil workers also demanded the need to initiate the discussion of the new oil collective bargaining contract in a transparent manner and with the participation of the working masses, since the current collective bargaining contract has been expired for more than 19 months. Similarly, in addition, 90% of workers’ remunerations are bonuses without the character of being a salary. Thus, the situation is becoming unbearable with low salaries and deteriorating working conditions.

Organization and the fight against corruption

The dramatic situation experienced by the oil workers and their families contrasts with the opulence of the corrupt elites of PDVSA. Although some of the corrupt have been imprisoned, others continue in total impunity and enjoy what they stole from the industry, harming the Venezuelan people and the oil workers. In its just demands, the oil proletariat also repudiates the unfair practices of criminalizing workers’ struggles and applying forced retirements to disqualify combative workers’ leaders from union membership.

The Central Unitaria de Trabajadores de Venezuela (CUTV trade union confederation) has urged the oil workers in all areas of work to organize from the bases and to unite around a program of struggle for their legitimate social and economic demands, as well as for the democratization of the oil union movement which has been kidnapped by a pro-boss and corrupt leadership imposed by the government.

For the CUTV it is necessary to consider the struggle for the transformation of the oil industry, with the leading participation of the working class, for the development of the national productive forces at the service of the working people and national economic independence, not at the service of capital.