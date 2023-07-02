PCV delegation meets with ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Venezuela

TRIBUNA POPULAR.- On June 2, a delegation from the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) made up of General Secretary Oscar Figuera, Secretary of International Relations Héctor Alejo Rodríguez, and General Secretary of the Committee of International Solidarity (COSI) Yul Jabour paid a visit to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Venezuela.

The representation of the PCV was received by Ambassador Lu Han, with whom a pleasant and fruitful exchange was held on various matters. The Political Bureau’s delegation conveyed a warm welcome message to the new ambassador and wished him success in leading these important functions.

The close historical relations of brotherhood and solidarity that unite the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the PCV were highlighted, and it was agreed to continue working on their strengthening. In this sense, progress was made in the identification of some areas of articulation and joint work in order to strengthen mutual cooperation between the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, the PCCh and the PCV.