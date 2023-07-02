Police intelligence services harass indigenous rights defender

TRIBUNA POPULAR – New actions of harassment against defenders of the rights of indigenous peoples have been registered in the state of Zulia. Last June 14, Lusbi Portillo, who coordinates the non-governmental organization Homo et Natura, had to take refuge due to the repeated «visits» of police intelligence services to his home.

A few hours before this, the Vice Minister for Habitat, Lands and Communal Development with Identity of Indigenous Peoples Marianny Romero warned in an assembly of chiefs and artisans of the Yukpa community that «either you are with Nicolás Maduro or you are with Lusbi Portillo».

The activist, who is also an anthropologist and professor at the University of Zulia, denounced that with these governmental declarations and police actions «they seek to intimidate the social bases that resist». «It is the same expansive wave that tries to take by the horns, nails and hooves the Yukpa leaders and their allies who resist the violations to their rights, to the Constitution and to the laws of the Republic,” said Portillo in a public message.

The vice minister’s statement supporting the criminalization of Portillo and other defenders of indigenous peoples’ rights comes in a context of heightened tensions between the Yukpa and the Venezuelan State. Traditionally, the Yukpa have traveled to Caracas to sell their handicrafts. But a year and a half ago, the then Minister of Indigenous Peoples Clara Vidal suggested that it was not necessary to travel to the capital since the Vice-Minister for the Well-Being of Indigenous Peoples, María Prieto, would be in charge of acquiring all the production.

Indigenous people under military-police control

In fact, some handicrafts were purchased, but not with the agreed regularity, and finally in May of this year, some Yukpa communities decided to sell their handicrafts on their own again, but they were prevented from reaching Caracas and some of them were robbed of their production in the Bolivarian National Guard’s checkpoints. In view of this intransigent behavior, the indigenous communities have protested on a couple of occasions this month at the Maracaibo Lake Bridge. The demonstrations have fueled hate speech and racism in the media. «Today the State-Government-Party, violating the Constitution and the laws, chooses not to let the Yukpa artisans circulate when they come to sell their handicrafts to Maracaibo or to the center of the country,” denounced Portillo.

Last June 9, during one of the protests, the president of the corporation for the development of the Zulia region (Corpozulia) assured that four days later a presidential commission formed by several ministers and coordinated by the head of culture, Ernesto Villegas, would meet with the indigenous people. “[Agriculture Minister Wilmer] Castro Soteldo was supposedly in this commission, and that made people happy because the presence of the Minister of Agriculture meant that they could address a problem that has plagued the community for years, which is the deterioration of the agricultural roads, because the indigenous people cannot get their production out,” Portillo explained to Tribuna Popular.

But the expected June 13 meeting did not happen, and instead «they named a military-police general staff,» the activist pointed out. «They say it is civilian because Clara Vidal is there, but the rest are police and military. They are still determined that the indigenous have to be controlled by the military and the police,” added Portillo, who discards the possibility that the underlying problems will be solved with this new instance: «they are going to invite all the public agencies of Maracaibo to hear the Yukpa and there they will make a plan. That is an old trick that they have implemented several times. They make plans and they all fail.”