The collapse of the myth of the Labor Laws 11 years after its passing (II)Pedro Eusse

From today’s perspective, we observe that the most progressive and advanced aspects of the Organic Law of Labor for Workers (LOTTT in Spanish), with some exceptions, are either not complied with, are only half complied with, or are fraudulently applied in order to favor the employers. Let’s see.

The extension of protection and benefits for maternity and paternity: in general, this is complied with, but there are many cases of dismissal of pregnant women or workers with paternal leave, even in public sector entities. The reduction of the working week to 40 hours: private employers disrespect it with impunity, but in addition, those who work in the public sector, in order to survive without leaving the country, are forced to cover several exhausting working days in different jobs. The prison sentence for employers who do not comply with reinstatement orders is not enforced at all; in Venezuela, workers go to prison for fighting or denouncing, never employers who violate the law.

Likewise, although the LOTTT typifies and condemns labor and sexual harassment in the workplace, there are numerous cases of unpunished harassment. The new law also establishes that, in case of illegal closure by the employer, the reactivation of the company may be ordered by installing a special administration board with the participation of the workers, but in general, where reactivation has been ordered with a special administration board, bureaucrats brought in from outside the labor entity have been put in place who, with few exceptions, ruin the company and mistreat the workers.

The LOTTT contains two articles referring to the workers’ councils as organizations for workers to exercise the management of the work processes, but these articles refer to a special law which the National Assembly has refused to discuss; instead, the National Executive imposed the Law of the Workers’ Productive Councils by means of the questioned Constituent Assembly, which establishes these organizations governed by the government so that the workers collaborate with production under the control of the employers.

For its part, the famous article 148 – conceived to create an instance of protection of the labor relationship in case of economic or technical difficulties «that put the social process of work at risk» – has been fraudulently invoked so that many private employers apply cost-reduction strategies, obtaining authorization to waive wage clauses of the collective bargaining agreements and to carry out massive suspensions of personnel, which in reality end up being disguised layoffs. With respect to the prohibition of outsourcing and fraud in labor relations, in many companies not only has outsourcing been maintained, but it has increased under the figure of contractor companies, which were legally recognized in the LOTTT.

With regard to the definition of salary in article 104 of the law, this has been violated by private employers and by the national government with its salary-bonus policy, which reached its worst moment this past May 1, leading to the fact that 93% of the salary earned by the workers corresponds to bonuses with no salary incidence, in an aggressive policy of labor deregulation aimed at eliminating the so-called labor liabilities (social benefits, vacations, profits), which produces an immense saving for the State and for the private enterprise at the cost of destroying the patrimony of the worker and his family, but also condemns pensioners and retirees to an atrocious misery.

Likewise, the national government has established institutional violation of the collective bargaining agreements, both with the memorandum-circular 2792 issued by the Ministry of Labor in October 2018, and with the instructive issued in March 2022 by the National Budget Office (Onapre), which turn the principles of the LOTTT and of the Constitution into dead letter, regarding the intangibility and progressivity of the labor law and the contractual conquests.