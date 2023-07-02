The impact of the adjustment program on occupational health and safety

In theory, any neoliberal adjustment program aims to correct the imbalances of an economy in crisis by formulating a set of economic policies that, applied in combination on certain variables, are bound to generate economic growth and therefore progress and prosperity. That was what President Maduro offered when he launched his «Program for economic recovery, growth and prosperity» in August 2018.

What he did not make clear was that such growth and prosperity would be at the expense of sacrificing the constitutional, legal and contractual rights of the working people of the city and the countryside, because in order to achieve that goal the state had to minimize its regulatory role in the economy and deepen its flexibilization policy in the labor market that had been dismantled during President Chávez’s period.

The logical result of this flexible labor market policy was the increasing precariousness of working conditions, including health and safety at work. The high rates of accidents and morbidity at work in Venezuela today are an indicator of the severity of the problem, and a tangible demonstration that the life and health of workers is no longer a matter of vital interest and a constitutional and legal obligation for the state and public and private employers.

A few examples. In August last year, as a result of the violation of safety protocols in high-risk work by a textile company in the Boleíta area of Caracas, and with the complicity and inaction of the state, represented in this case by the National Institute for Prevention, Health and Safety at Work (Inpsasel), there was an explosion of a boiler that left two workers injured.

And more recently, on 12 June, two workers employed by the state water company Hidrocapital were buried when an avalanche of earth fell on them while they were carrying out maintenance work on the aqueduct in the La Yaguara sector of the capital city, resulting in serious injuries that will probably render them permanently unable to work. The causes are the same: on the company’s behalf, violation of safety regulations, and on the part of Inpsasel, recurrent neglect of its role of supervising health and safety conditions at work. It should be remembered that recently the hydrological companies have accumulated a terrible record of occupational accidents, and that at the beginning of the year two workers died in La Victoria, Aragua state, in similar circumstances.