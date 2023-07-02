The Patriotic Junta and the PCV’s policy of unity

Angel Ostos

The Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV), since its foundation on March 5, 1931, has been characterized for seeking the construction of spaces that allow the materialization of the broadest alliance of revolutionary, democratic, popular, patriotic, progressive and anti-imperialist forces.

Throughout nine decades, the PCV has promoted different initiatives to advance in the accumulation of revolutionary, worker-peasant-popular and civic-military forces. Among them are the April Bloc and the Single Party of the Left of the 1930s; the Popular Union tactic promoted during the 1940s; the National Liberation Front (FLN) and the Union to Advance (UPA) of the 1960s; the Popular Front and the New Force in the 1970s; the Broad Conjunction of Popular and Democratic Forces developed during the eighties; the Unitary Popular Bloc (BPU) of the nineties; and at the beginning of this century, the Broad National Patriotic Front and the Popular Revolutionary Bloc (BPR), until the formation of the Popular Revolutionary Alternative (APR) in 2020.

One of these instruments of unity was the Patriotic Junta, a key coalition for the overthrow of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez. This June 11 is the 66th anniversary of its foundation, and it is an opportune occasion to review the role of the PCV in its conception and development.

Creation of the Patriotic Junta

In February 1957, the 13th Plenary of the clandestine Central Committee of the PCV met in Carrizales, Miranda state [central Venezuela]. After a diagnosis of the situation of the country, the leadership of the communists established the objectives of the moment: 1. Defense of human and citizens’ rights; 2. Defense of democratic freedoms; and 3. To disarticulate with precision the main enemies of the people: Pérez Jiménez, the ideologue of the Vallenilla-Lanz dictatorship, and the head of the repressive forces Pedro Estrada.

This led the PCV to outline the creation of a National Unity Front as a political tactic against the dictatorship, which would be the expression of a broad alliance of anti-dictatorial political and social forces. On June 11, 1957, members of the Democratic Republican Union (URD) Amilcar Gómez and José Vicente Rangel met with the then communist leader Guillermo García Ponce at the home of journalist Fabricio Ojeda. At that meeting it was decided to implement the PCV’s proposal under the name of «Junta Patriótica», in honor of the Patriotic Society of 1810.

Its program had three fundamental objectives: 1. Broad amnesty for all political prisoners, exiled and persecuted people; 2. Elections by means of direct, secret and universal vote; and 3. Initially, this front was intended to include only the PCV and URD. Subsequently, the PCV made a proposal to integrate the Democratic Action and Copei parties. It was also agreed to maintain the clandestine character of the organization, to constitute committees throughout the country and to circulate a national manifesto.

The leadership of the board was organized with representatives from each of the parties, finally being integrated by Guillermo García Ponce (PCV), Fabricio Ojeda (URD), Silvestre Ortiz Bucarán (AD) and Enrique Aristeguieta Gramcko (Copei). Once the Patriotic Junta was structured, the PCV began an arduous political work, establishing contact with great intellectual personalities; the University Front and the Women’s Front were created. Tribuna Popular stopped printing to make available its entire logistic arsenal to print and distribute the manifestos of the Patriotic Junta throughout the national territory.

After months of mass actions, the popular rebellion of January 23, 1958, was carried out, with which the cruel pro-imperialist dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez was overthrown. While the different sectors of the Venezuelan bourgeoisie betrayed and continue betraying their homeland with their opportunism and surrender, the true heir of that insurrectionary gesture, the Venezuelan working people, today stand in struggle against the anti-popular measures dictated by the ruling classes to oppress them.

Today, the tactics of the PCV are advancing under the objective need to achieve the broadest unity of the people in the face of a common objective: to defeat the new pact of elites that reissues the days of [the 1958 agreement to exclude the PCV from government] Puntofijsmo, as well as its anti-working class and servile policy to capital.