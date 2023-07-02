Three workers arrested to halt Sidor protests

TRIBUNA POPULAR – On the night of June 10, Leonardo Azócar, secretary of workplace complaints of the Union of Workers of the Iron and Similar Industries (Sutiss), was arrested, together with the workers of Siderurgica del Orinoco (Sidor, state-owned iron firm), Daniel Romero, who is a workplace delegate, and Juan Cabrera.

These arrests took place after four days of strike and protest by Sidor workers at the steel plant, who are demanding decent wages and the fulfillment of commitments acquired between the company and its workers, which range from the provision of personal protection equipment, delivery of medicines and the return to their jobs of those who were illegally dismissed by the previous management.

The response of the employers and the government, once again, has been repression against the workers who, when they did not receive any response from the members of the Intervention Board, decided to resort to their legitimate right to labor protest. This is not the first time that the Government has detained Sidor workers in order to stop the wave of protests within the basic industries of the Guayana region. Already in January this year, in a context of massive demonstrations, 18 workers were arrested to force their fellow workers to give in.

According to statements made by workers of the company and relatives of the detainees, Azócar, Cabrera and Romero were arrested by the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) and taken to Caracas, and at the time of writing, there was still no official information about their exact place of detention or their judicial situation.

On the other hand, at the request of the employers, a Puerto Ordaz city court admitted a precautionary measure to 22 Sidor workers, among them the three detained, prohibiting them from any action that could hinder the operations of the state-owned company, in violation of the right to peaceful demonstration consecrated in the constitution.