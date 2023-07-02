Tragedy in El Callao: 13 dead in a condemned mine

TRIBUNA POPULAR – At least 13 artisanal miners died in El Callao, Bolivar state [south east Venezuela], after the collapse of a mine on May 30, as a result of heavy rainfall which caused the Yuruari river to overflow. The deceased were mostly young people between 18 and 34.

The first count of victims yielded a total of 12, but days later, Civil Protection announced the discovery of one more corpse. The local press has identified him as Williams Alexis Gil Guilarte, a 21-year-old policeman from Delta Amacuro state [north east] who was taking advantage of his vacation to earn additional income through informal mining.

The case of the young man is not isolated. The dizzying deterioration of living conditions and the destruction of workers’ income has forced thousands of people -some investigations speak of up to 300,000- to leave their homes and go to the south of the country to try their luck in informal gold mining. This was also the case of the brothers Henrickson and Enrique Rojas Malavé, 23 and 30 years old respectively, from Piar municipality in Monagas state [north east], who died of respiratory failure after the collapse of the mine.

Although another 100 miners managed to save their lives, locals assure regional media that there could still be people missing inside the mine, known as La Talavera, which, according to state authorities, was closed. However, the closure of this and other mines does not keep away informal gold prospectors, who try to support their families with this practice. In recent years, informal mining has become an important employment niche.

In shifts of more than 12 hours and without any safety conditions or prevention, informal miners extract sacks of sand that are later processed in mills using mercury, a procedure that is highly toxic for the workers and harmful to the environment. Since mid-2022, informal miners have been gradually expelled from El Callao and other gold mining areas, while operations have been handed over to foreign companies.