Two years on from the «Gran Cacique Guaicaipuro» operation: He who does not owe anything, still has much to fear

Martha Lía Grajales Pineda – Surgentes Human Rights Collective

June marks the second anniversary of the «Gran Cacique Guaicaipuro» police operation carried out in the parishes of La Vega, Cota 905 and El Cementerio in Caracas. At the time, this operation involved the deployment of more than a thousand officers from different state security forces in these areas with the aim, according to official information, of dismantling the organized crime gangs operating there.

The constant clashes with the security forces, the takeover of central areas of the city, and the increasingly evident links between the different gangs revealed the lack of state control over these territories, and put an end to the non-aggression pact that, until then, had seemed to exist between these actors.

The deployment of the operation, however, rather than dismantling these gangs, meant their displacement to other areas of the country and to other countries, as demonstrated by the deaths and captures of some of their leaders in the municipality of Santos Michelena, Aragua state, and even in the city of Bogotá, Colombia. Meanwhile, innocent people, inhabitants of the sectors in which these groups operated, were arbitrarily detained or killed and presented as positive results of the operation.

Presently, 28 people are facing criminal proceedings in which they are accused of being part of the structure of these gangs, and in which they are being tried for the crimes of terrorism, arms and ammunition trafficking and association to commit a crime. Of these 28, our Committee for the Rights of the People has in-depth knowledge of the cases of 12, and we can affirm that they were unjustly criminalized through the «planting» of evidence and the simulation of punishable acts.

This explains why in the cases of the La Vega Five and the other seven whose defence was recently assumed by the Committee for the Rights of the People, there are serious inconsistencies in the police records, the only evidence against these people, among which the following stand out: arrests by security forces other than those who reported the procedure; data reported on date, time and place different from those of the arrests; lack of witnesses and other means of evidence to prove the facts described in the police records. It should be noted that there are several witnesses who can testify that the events occurred as the detainees claim, but whose testimonies were not promoted in a timely manner due to weaknesses in the defense.

Classist and inhumane justice

These patterns of action by the security forces and the entire criminal justice system show that the problem they are trying to solve is not being dealt with, but also that the actions deployed and derived from this operation are criminalizing people whose only «crime» is their condition of being poor, which confirms the class-based nature of the criminal justice system and police action in our country.

Darwin, José Félix, Osmar, Hecgerson, Kevin, Ramsés, Víctor, Maikel, Junior, Andrés and Manuel were arrested simply for being men, most of whom young, who live in the neighborhoods where the gangs have a presence, and some of them, moreover, for having criminal records for cases unrelated to the actions of these criminal groups. For Farid, the fact that he was Colombian added to his criminalization process, a fact that was instrumental to the official rhetoric of showing the participation of paramilitary groups of that nationality in these areas of the city.

In addition to almost two years of unjust imprisonment, the detainees have been held in appalling detention conditions, especially those held in police detention centres, which are characterized by a lack of minimum standards of hygiene in terms of air volume, minimum surface area, lighting, or ventilation. They also do not have enough space to sleep lying down at night. A partial solution they have found to this is the arrangement of several floors or levels of «aeries», i.e. sheets and blankets hung between walls like hammocks. They have to pay to get out of the cell, and if they fall ill they do not receive adequate medical attention, as demonstrated by the terrible death of José Félix Maiz several months ago from causes associated with their confinement conditions.

Prison should be the last response of the penal system, and should be reserved for crime punishment for those that cause the most social harm, as established in article 232 of the Constitution, by prioritizing alternative measures to imprisonment over those of a custodial nature, especially with people who, like these boys, are detained with judicial files that lack evidence and awaiting the completion of a trial that has been running with a serious procedural delay. They should be treated in a manner consistent with the presumption of innocence they legally have.

With the completion of the two years since the operation, the maximum period of personal detention expires, as foreseen in article 230 of the Organic Code of Criminal Procedure. It is, therefore, a propitious moment to grant their trial in freedom and thus at least partially repair the grave injustices that have been committed against them. We are organizing and continue to fight for this to happen.