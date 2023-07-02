Women’s Rights, Advances and Challenges (III): Criminalization of female human rights defenders

TRIBUNA POPULAR /NA.- In Venezuela, abortion is a crime. This topic was «trending» at the beginning of this month, and not precisely because there has been some progress in the corresponding legislation, but because an «influencer» left aside for a few minutes his glamorous career as a «communication strategist» to publish in his account in a social network the «dismantling of a gang dedicated to illegal abortion» through an operation that involved a supposed journalistic team and the Bolivarian National Police.

The text was accompanied by a photo of a feminist activist in a dock and accompanied by a police officer. The details of the undercover operation promised by the influencer did not arrive, but a wave of indignation was expressed with the hashtag #AcompañarNoEsDelito.

Of course, those voices against women deciding whether they want to be mothers or not also came out into the virtual debate arena, with the usual religious approaches, or establishing links between unwanted pregnancies and promiscuity that would be laughable if it were not for the fact that what is at stake is the lives of thousands of women. In 2018, research conducted by the Venezuelan Association for Alternative Sexual Education (Avesa) in five hospitals in the country identified unsafe abortion as the third leading cause of maternal death in the country.

The publication by the «influencer» Irrael Gómez is not the first episode of the stigmatization of female human rights defenders; there are even cases of persecution. One of the most emblematic was that of professor Vanessa Rosales, arrested on October 12, 2020 by the Scientific, Penitentiary and Criminalistic Investigations Corps (Cicpc).

During an illegal raid of her home in Merida, Rosales was robbed of her work equipment and the material with which she was carrying out her educational work on sexual and reproductive rights. This activist was criminalized for providing information and medication for the voluntary termination of pregnancy of a 13-year-old girl who had been raped and was in danger of death due to malnutrition.

Rosales was charged with the crimes of induced abortion and criminal association, and also was transferred to the Penitentiary Center of the State of Merida. She was there until January 2021, when she was sentenced to house arrest as a substitute measure. Finally, in July of that year she was released.

The Venezuelan State must provide guarantees to activists

At the end of May, the Minister for Women Diva Guzmán presented the ninth periodic report of the Venezuelan State to the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW). This committee of the United Nations (UN) is a body of independent experts that supervises the implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

Among the observations made by the committee to the government of Nicolás Maduro was «concern about the stigmatization and criminalization» of female human rights defenders in the country. The committee urged the state to «ensure an enabling environment for women’s organizations and women human rights defenders to defend women’s human rights.» It also recommended the participation and consultation of these organizations in the preparation of the next periodic report.

The UN body also expressed concern about the criminalization of voluntary termination of pregnancy in Venezuela and «women’s limited access to safe abortion and post-abortion services.»

Referring to the goal of reducing maternal mortality worldwide, the expert committee urged the Venezuelan state to «Modify without delay Article 432 of the Penal Code to legalize abortion at least in cases of rape, incest and grave malformation of the fetus, in addition to cases of threat to the life or health of the pregnant woman.» It also recommended «decriminalizing it in all other cases and ensuring that women and adolescents have adequate access to safe abortion and post-abortion services.»