Youth organizations of the world in solidarity with the PCV

JCV PRESS.- Through a joint statement, at least 20 youth organizations from different parts of the world expressed their concern about the «progress of dangerous actions aimed at violating the political and democratic rights of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV).»

The declaration was issued on May 28, while the meeting of the General Council of the World Federation of Democratic Youth (FMJD) was taking place in Havana, Cuba, a meeting in which the signatory organizations met to reaffirm their anti-imperialist positions and to fight for peace and social justice for all the peoples of the world.

The signatory communist and worker youth advocated «respect for the historical right won by workers to organize their own political parties independently of the bourgeoisie and the governments of the day.»

On May 21 in Caracas, the leadership of the government of Nicolás Maduro and the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) organized a false congress to take away the legal personality of the PCV. In this regard, the organizations affiliated with the FMJD that signed the statement demanded that the Venezuelan government «respect the decisions adopted by the 16th National Congress of the PCV, held in November 2022.»

«We call on the government and institutions of Venezuela to stop these plans that threaten democratic freedoms and the legitimate right to exist and fight of the PCV and the Communist Youth of Venezuela (JCV),» the document added. The signatory organizations ratified their special solidarity with the JCV, «a member organization of the World Federation of Democratic Youth since 1947, and whose rights to exist are also seriously threatened by the success of manouvers to attack and intervene in the PCV.»

«We reiterate our firm solidarity with the people and youth of Venezuela against imperialist interference and illegal criminal sanctions, as well as with the legitimate struggles of Venezuelan workers for decent wages,» the statement concluded.