75 years on from the Nakba – Solidarity with the Palestinian people

The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) has issued a statement condemning «the criminal military offensive launched last May 9 by the Zionist Israeli regime against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip». The statement by the Venezuelan communists took place in the context of the commemoration of Nakba Day, the annual day commemorating the expulsion of some 700,000 Palestinians from their lands in 1948.

The statement affirms that «The brutal onslaught currently underway has cost the lives of 33 Palestinians, most of them civilians and children. It is an escalation of Zionist aggression that brings the murder toll to more than 130 Palestinians so far in 2023.»

The leading body of the party also repudiated «the position of those who seek to justify the continuation of the policy of extermination against the Palestinian people by Israel, with the shameful argument of the alleged ‘right to defense’ that assists the occupying forces. This only demonstrates the complicity of the great capitalist powers, who with their express backing or their complicit silence, support the mass murder of an entire people.”

In its statement, the PCV reiterated its firm solidarity with the Palestinian people, with their struggles for the end of the Israeli occupation and for the recognition of their right to exist as an independent nation, and at the same time announced its adhesion to the international call of the communist and workers parties and of the anti-imperialist organizations and peoples of the world, «to the active mobilization of solidarity with the Palestinian people and of world condemnation of the criminal actions of the Zionist regime.”