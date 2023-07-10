Citgo, a shameful meritocratic history

Carlos Mendoza Potellá.-Citgo is the name of the residue of the «internationalization», a meritocratic mega-plan of the eighties and nineties to avoid what the Government was taking (the government take, in international corporate language). That is to say, to minimize the fiscal participation, the real national result of the oil activities in the country.

This achievement has been registered in the results of the acquisition, starting in 1983, of 19 scrap refineries to «assure the market» for the expected doubling of production levels, from three to six or seven million barrels per day, which would be produced from the 303,000 million barrels of supposed proven reserves, mostly extra-heavy, located in the Orinoco Oil Belt.

In other words, the construction of the house from the roof up. And all this in expectation of Venezuela’s possible exit from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the odious organization that imposed production quotas on us. Our managers found ways to violate those quotas, and thus contributed to bring the average price of Venezuelan exports to less than eight dollars per barrel in 1998.

Some history

According to the official history, the Citgo brand was created in 1965 by Cities Service Company, a company bought by Occidental Petroleum in 1982, to which Citgo was incorporated as a refining, marketing and transportation subsidiary in the spring of 1983. This company was later bought by Southland Corporation, which, on the verge of bankruptcy due to the negative margins prevailing in the refining business during those years, sold 50% as a bargain and in articulo mortis to the astute oil managers of the Venezuelan State in 1986.

Then, already bankrupt, Southland sold the other 50% to them in 1990, in spite of the express reticence of President Carlos Andrés Pérez, who demanded that this portion be sold again, given the risks for the Republic of owning one hundred percent of the remains of a bankruptcy. However, and as the international magazine Petroleum Economist reported at the time, «the intransigent advocates of internationalization believe that they can delay Pérez’s request until he leaves office in a little more than a year». And indeed that was the case, even earlier, when President Perez was defenestrated by the National Congress. Thus, in 1990, the Venezuelan possession of 100% of Citgo was born.

President Perez’s precautions are now materializing, when the decisions of the US State Department and its judicial arms are authorizing the liquidation of Citgo’s assets in favor of the Republic’s creditors, raising the thesis of the alter ego, in order to collect the money by force, with the capture of an unprotected national patrimony, outside the territorial scope and the protection of the Venezuelan national public authorities.

The proposed auction

Since the first demand of the Canadian company Cristalex, advised by the Venezuelan lawyer who would later be appointed as the alleged ad hoc Prosecutor General of the Nation by the now defunct «interim government», Citgo’s assets are being put up for auction without the presence of their legitimate owner, the Venezuelan nation.

Conoco Phillips and the holders of the $3 billion in bonds backed by more than 50% of Citgo’s assets, issued in 2016 and expiring in 2020, are the holders of the other large slices of the shares to be distributed. It has been the Departments of State, Justice, Treasury and the Office of Foreign Assets (OFAC) of the US Government who have wielded and proposed this auction as a blackmail mechanism to impose their political will in Venezuela.

Rafael Ramírez, former president of Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA) and promoter of another irrational international refinery expansion by projecting to 37 the number of refineries that Venezuela would have in 2030, in a declaration to El Nuevo País, provided, with full knowledge of the facts, elements in this regard: «Citgo was always a hostage, that is why, during the ‘oil opening’ more than $17 billion dollars were transferred from our country to acquire those assets in the United States, that is why discounts of up to 40% were given on oil shipments, since ‘it was ours’, when in fact it never gave any dividends, nor was that our business, it was a 100% North American company».

Yes, Citgo is a very valuable patrimony today, valued at several billions of dollars, but it was the result of bleeding the country dry for the private benefit of foreign companies, of its rogue local promoters who enjoyed the result of their adventures… and of the US Treasury, which regularly collected its taxes on the profits produced by the discount at which Venezuelan crude oil was placed in its refineries.