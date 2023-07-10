Class-conscious trade union movement: Indexation promised by Maduro is a farce

TRIBUNA POPULAR.- The Unified Central of Workers of Venezuela (CUTV, trade union confederation) and the National Front of Working Class Struggle (FNLCT) have described the announcements made by President Maduro last May 1, which did not include an increase in the minimum wage, currently close to $5 per month, as «deeply disappointing and outrageous for the Venezuelan working class.”

«The supposed ‘indexation’ promised by President Maduro for the so-called ‘war bonus’, every month according to the dollar rate, in reality is a farce because there will be no real indexation since an index that allows revaluing the remunerations of the workers will not be used, as would happen if it were indexed to the price index of the goods and services of the basic basket, as we have been proposing and demanding,» they affirmed through a joint statement.

The class-conscious union movement repudiated «the cynicism of the President when he asks the workers to ‘resist’ and sacrifice, pretending that they accept the announced improvements due to the imperialist sanctions and the enormous corruption». «That is to say that the workers must pay with hunger and misery the effects of the blockade and plunder, while the parasitic bourgeoisie and the mafia bureaucracy appropriate billions of dollars,” the document pointed out, making reference to the cases of administrative corruption recently unveiled in Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA).

The CUTV and the FNLCT denounced the salary bonus and the consolidation of the policy of destruction of the salary, and therefore of the social benefits, «violating Articles 91 (salaries), 92 (social benefits) and 89 (intangibility and progressiveness of rights) of the Constitution». The two organizations affirm that «the reduction of the ‘war bonus’ and the freezing of the minimum wage for more than a year in a scenario of high inflation and of systematic disapplication and deterioration of the collective bargaining agreements, is contrary to law and configures a situation of extreme precariousness of the material conditions of life of the working class».

Against the neoliberal government

The organizations insisted that these announcements expose that the administration of Nicolás Maduro is «at the service of the interests of the private and public bosses, particularly at the service of the parasitic and transnational bourgeoisie and of the mafia bureaucracy that has set itself up as the dominant power with the current Government.» «The most savage neoliberal adjustment we have ever known is imposed by means of a pact between the Government elites and oligarchic sectors of the opposition right wing. This explains the growing authoritarian and anti-democratic practices deployed by the government leadership. Every neoliberal government is repressive and reduces the exercise of democratic freedoms», they added. The CUTV and the FNLCT called on the workers, «regardless of political sympathies, ideological or religious orientations and union affiliations», to unite in struggle for the rescue of wages, «for the dignity of life, against corruption and against the neo-liberal package with which the Government is unloading the full weight of the crisis and imperialist sanctions on the battered shoulders of the working class and the working people.”