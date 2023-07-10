Editorial: Neither bread nor circus: the struggle for wage indexation continues

Official Gazette No. 6746 will go down in history as the death certificate of the minimum wage in Venezuela. In its place, the government of Nicolás Maduro has enthroned a new euphemism: the «minimum vital income», a fetish made of straw and bonds to which the leadership of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and the trade unionists aligned to its designs attribute supernatural powers: for example, the ability to conjure the misery in which they have plunged the country while a handful of mafia members with cheap patriotic disguises enrich themselves.

But there are others who also worship this new fetish: they are the businessmen grouped in Fedecámaras [Chamber of Commerce and Production], the main acolytes of the religion of the «zero increase». And how could they not! If the employers no longer have to worry about vacations, Christmas bonuses and much less about the crumbs that they used to give to the workers at the end of the labor relationship, because by killing the salary, the government has given the last rites to the social benefits as well.

Week after week we heard the spokesmen of the employers’ union draw their paradise on earth; they called it an «emergency salary», that is to say, a salary that was not really a salary, but a payment without any type of contractual incidence. And on May Day, the government of Maduro has not only said amen to the plea of the historical enemies of the working people, but has camouflaged its blessing with a rhetoric of false indexation that ridicules another clamor for which it has no ears: that of the millions of working men and women who have suffered the systematic destruction of their income and labor rights during the last five years.

The president cultivates the craft of lying with care: at this point he is capable of presenting the theft of the patrimony of the working class as a revolutionary act without flinching. Just as he presented the farce of the alleged anchoring of the salary to the petro in 2018 and again in 2019, and as he offered a bonus of 10,000 bolivars to retirees in 2022 that to this day has not been paid. Pious lies or exacerbated brazenness?

Venezuelan workers, who no longer have enough for bread, have had enough of this circus in which only the executioners of the people and their henchmen applaud. Nicolás Maduro has given in, but he cynically insists on playing the role of the leader of the popular struggles. However, the «workers’ president» act is no longer convincing. Outside the marquee of the government show, in the streets and workplaces, the class struggles continue, and the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) will remain there consistently. The struggle for a wage indexed to the basic basket continues and the organized working people will have the last word.