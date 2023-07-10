Neirlay Andrade – Director of Tribuna Popular.-Thirty years ago, the United Nations (UN) declared May 3 as World Press Freedom Day. The consensus was and is today almost total on the subject: democracies need a «free», «pluralistic» and «independent» press in order to be strengthened.

The relationship between (free) press and democracy is a solid example of what Marx and Engels called «epochal illusions», which -more or less- consists in this: the media are institutions independent of political power. Neutral, objective, factual; if there is one word that can define their qualities, it is transparency. The media are the «watchdogs» of democracy; they are beyond good and evil; beyond this party or that judge. They are, in short, a counter-power.

It is certainly a beautiful story; it all fits together perfectly. However (and thankfully) before the UN institutionalized this narrative there were already some voices asking uncomfortable questions about it. One such was that of American lawyer Jerome Barron in the early 1970s: freedom of the press for whom?

The answer should not surprise us: freedom of the press in capitalism is synonymous with freedom of enterprise and, therefore, it is freedom for a handful of people, precisely those who are – in the words of Rodolfo Walsh – the owners of all things, that is, the owners of the means of production and their political operators. Freedom of the press is freedom for the elites, as Colombian professor Omar Rincón has rightly said.

There are numerous restrictions imposed by this way of doing things; we will not exhaust this space enumerating them. We will only present one of them: freedom of the press, understood as freedom of enterprise and even more, as a pillar of market freedom, conditions public debate to the extent that it polarizes among actors (those who do have the means to participate in it).

A paradigmatic case in the national political life is the open censorship that the government of Nicolás Maduro has imposed on the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV). The designs of the head of state are not only expressed in the offensive maintained by the VTV TV channel (controlled by the leadership of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, PSUV) to make the public opinion believe that there is a «rebellion» of what they call «the bases of the PCV» against the Central Committee of the party, but also transcends to the private media, that in the last electoral processes refused to grant space to the candidacies of the communists for fear of losing their concessions. This, by the way, puts an end to the fable of the free press and its struggle for democracy in Venezuela.

But let us not think that the defenders of press freedom (of the elites) do not have their battles. On the contrary, there are daily battles all over the country. For example, against genuine expressions of Popular Power. Such is the recent case of El Canto de la Guacamaya, a community radio station in the San Pedro parish of Caracas, which the National Telecommunications Commission -in complicity with local expressions of the PSUV- denied the right to renew the board of directors of the foundation with the participation of the organized bases of the community.

We have also received news of «expulsions» of activists of groups associated with the Caracas State Council of Community Media for denouncing this arbitrariness. And what can we say about the web site Aporrea, which rightly emerged in May 2002 as a popular communication response to the coup d’état and today is the object of cyber-attacks and blockade by the government itself.

The freedom of the press (of the elites) fears the powerful voice of those from below. That is why we do not see political and social actors who are not aligned with the pact between the government and the right-wing opposition on the prime time of the State channel and much less in the main private media. The issue, once again, is one of class.