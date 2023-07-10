Inflation strikes again

TRIBUNA POPULAR – The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) has published, once again with serious delay, the figures of the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) that show inflation during the first four months of the year. We will never tire of repeating that the lack of rigor and punctuality in the State’s publication of statistics is a very serious fault, which detracts from the seriousness and credibility of the country, and hinders national development in many different ways.

A warning about the validity of these figures. The CPI, the official instrument of the Venezuelan State to measure the evolution of inflation, even if it were published with the appropriate frequency, would still have to be considered with reservations for methodological reasons that call it into question as a reliable indicator of the evolution of prices. Since its creation in 2008, it has been calculated using the weighting structure (percentages) derived from the results of the III National Household Budget Survey, carried out in 2005 under conditions very different from those that today govern the national and household economy. That survey showed, for example, that the average Venezuelan family spent less than one third of its income on food, which is clearly false today; today our families spend almost all of their budget on satisfying their most basic needs, particularly food.

But beyond methodological considerations, the official data recently published by the BCV informs us of an average monthly inflation rate of almost 18% between January and April, an accumulated inflation of almost 87% since the beginning of the year, and an annualized rate (April 2023 vs. April 2022) of 436%. For reference, in the first four months of last year, monthly average inflation was less than 4%, accumulated inflation was only 16%, and annualized inflation was 222%. In short, things on the inflationary front are not going well… again.

There was, it is true, a relatively long period of improvement, from the beginning of 2019, when inflation rates almost reached 200% per month, until the first half of last year, when those figures remained below 5% for several months. The brutal hyperinflation that wrecked the country for almost two years throughout 2018 and 2019 was overcome, and the general trend of the inflationary rate remained downward until almost exactly one year ago. Let us make no mistake: even in the best moment of that period inflation continued to be sky-high, with an annualized rate above 100%; but, by comparison with the 340,000% we reached in February 2019, things were clearly getting better. However, since last May to date, that trend has been reversing, and the outlook has once again become worrisome.

The circumstantial reasons for this new deterioration are, as always in cases of inflation, varied, and range from the incidence of the scarcity of dollars in an economy that is increasingly bimonetary, to the increase in liquidity as a result of the government issuing an avalanche of inorganic bonds, which although they do little to alleviate the poverty of families, contribute to increase the imbalance in the finances of a State whose coffers continue to be depleted. But the root cause is the persistence of an unproductive economic model, incapable of sufficiently supplying the country with even the most essential goods and services, and impotent to give the decisive impulse towards national development and the overcoming of our chronic poverty.