Jorge Rodríguez blocks the vote on wage indexing in the AN

TRIBUNA POPULAR.- The president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, refused to allow a vote on a proposal presented by the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) to urge the national government to correct its bonus policy and decree an increase in wages, salaries and pensions indexed to the basic basket as ordered by the Constitution.

The proposal was made by the communist deputy Oscar Figuera during the session on May 2, when an agreement was discussed on the occasion of the International Day of Struggle of the Working Class.

During his speech at this point, Figuera summoned the hegemonic blocs that control Parliament: “It seems that there is a reality in the street and another in the speeches. The reality on the street is that the minimum wage is below $6 and you know that,” he said. The president of the Legislative Power ignored the proposal presented by the parliamentarian and blocked his vote, once again violating the internal regulations and debates of the National Assembly and the political rights of the Communist lawmaker.

A day before, when the presidential measures that reinforce the salary bonus were publicly presented, Figuera wrote on his official account on social networks: “The government of the mafia, parasitic and corrupt elites headed by Nicolás Maduro is playing with fire at denying the working people the fair demand for an increase in wages and pensions indexed to the basic basket, as ordered by art. 91 of the Constitution.” «The presidential announcements of this first of May are not only a new and blatant fraud of the leadership of the government-PSUV, but also demonstrate the anti-worker and anti-popular character of its policy,» he added.