Marx, now more important than ever

Héctor Alejo Rodríguez.- May 5 marked the 205th birth anniversary of Karl Marx. His scientific legacy is formidable. He accurately described the laws governing social «metabolism» under capitalist production relations; the raison d’être of this specific way of organizing the human life process, and the role of the working class as the revolutionary subject called to personify the need to overcome capitalism in its own development.

We can synthesize Marx’s work in his two great and revolutionary findings. Marx was the first to scientifically demonstrate the historical limits of the capitalist mode of production, thus overcoming all the old belief of classical political economy and the various strands of vulgar economic thought that even today tend to naturalize and, therefore, to eternalize the specific laws of this regime.

Marx demonstrated that capital is an objectified social relation which acts as the subject of its own movement. This means that capital automatically puts social labor into action for the sole purpose of producing more of itself (more capital) through the exploitation of labor power (appropriation of surplus value). Hence the barbaric and inhuman character of the capitalist mode of production that is so often pointed out: its purpose is not human life itself, but to produce more capital and for this purpose it uses human life as a means to its end. In this process it can devastate the two main sources of social wealth: human beings and the environment, if this is a condition for the process of accumulation to expand.

Likewise, Marx demonstrated through the use of the dialectical scientific method that this contradictory movement of capital, which reproduces itself on an expanded scale in each cycle, inevitably tends to an increasing socialization of private labor and thus to develop the capacity for the directly conscious organization of social labor. That is to say, the capitalist regime inevitably advances to the negation of the bases that govern it.

This is what Marx is referring to when he repeatedly points out that the life process is alienated in capital. In this mode of production we are unable to control the social product of labor and, consequently, the social relation works against us. But as Marx himself points out, «commodities do not by themselves go to market.» This means that the movement of capital is accomplished through the action of human subjects, who act as its embodiment. That is to say, the tendency of capital to deny itself in its own development has only one way of fulfilling itself, and that is through the fiercest class struggle between the two antagonistic poles of the capitalist social relation: the bourgeois class on the one hand, and the working class on the other.

Here we come to Marx’s second and decisive finding: the role of the working class as the only revolutionary subject of capitalist society called upon to accomplish the task of overcoming this mode of production through its revolutionary political action. This condition is given to it by the very laws of the capitalist mode of production. The development of the accumulation process makes more decisive the role of the working class in the organization of social production, while reducing the bourgeois class to the condition of simple social parasite. Capital in its development thus forges its own gravediggers.

Contrary to what many think, Marx’s magnum opus, Capital, does not pretend to create a new school of economic thought; its aim is to demonstrate the historical limits of the capitalist mode of production and why the working class is the revolutionary subject of this society.

Marx was able to answer scientifically the dilemma that had arisen in his «Theses on Feuerbach»: it is not a question of interpreting the world, but of transforming it. He found the subject that is the bearer of the transforming powers and the determinations of his revolutionary consciousness.

Today, on another anniversary of this brilliant revolutionary who dedicated his life to transforming reality, we must deepen our study of his work. We have to realize that the power and transformative potential of the political action of the working class entails the study and development of the scientific legacy of Karl Marx.