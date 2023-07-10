May Day and unity of action

Pedro Eusse.- In the midst of the intensification of class contradictions, with the continuous and increasingly serious violations of labor rights by the government and the employers in general, different organizations and currents operating in the Venezuelan trade union movement, beyond their ideological and political differences, have been making efforts to maintain and develop the unity of action that will allow them to fight against the aggressive neo-liberal policy pursued by the government, unloading the burden of the crisis and the imperialist sanctions on active and retired workers.

Thus, the wage issue has become the unifying center of the actions of a large part of the Venezuelan trade union movement, in its diverse plurality, which made possible a great united march on May Day in Caracas and in many other cities of the country.

The images of the unitary march for the International Day of the Working Class in Caracas astonished quite a few, when banners, placards and posters of the trade union federations Central Unitaria de Trabajadores de Venezuela (CUTV), Confederación de Trabajadores de Venezuela (CTV), Unión Nacional de Trabajadores de Venezuela (Unete) and Alianza Sindical Independiente (ASI), moved together with numerous trade union organizations of the university, teachers, health, public administration, pensioners and retirees sectors, as well as alternative class groups and different political-union currents that made their slogans and proclamations known.

Thus, the National Front of Working Class Struggle (Fnlct), the Revolutionary and Autonomous Unitary Classist Current (Ccura), Marea Socialista, the Class Struggle Movement, the League of Workers for Socialism (LTS), and FNLCT activists and activists of the Popular Front in Defense of Wages (Frenpodes), the Committee of Relatives and Friends for the Freedom of Imprisoned Workers, among other factors, were integrated into a class-conscious bloc during the unitary mobilization, raising a common banner: Down with corruption and neoliberalism! For wages and pensions indexed to the basic basket!

Acronyms, colors and slogans that for many years did not converge in the same mobilization, came together this time telling Venezuela and the world that, besides the parade organized by the government, with its bosses’ union apparatus and its bureaucratic clientelistic capacity, there is also a broad movement of the working class that unites and mobilizes to defend rights and conquests that are being dismantled. Last May 1 was also engraved in the memory of the working people because it was the day when the government announced that the minimum wage remained frozen at 130 bolivars (about $5 a month) and that the path of the wage bonus, already started by this government between 2016 and 2018, was resumed, following then with the dismantling of the collective bargaining agreements. After publishing the death certificate of the minimum wage (Official Gazette No. 6,746), the working class has the need and obligation to unite in a powerful broad and heterogeneous movement, to fight and defeat that criminal labor policy.