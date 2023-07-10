Occupational Health Column: World Day for Safety and Health at Work

In 2003, at the request of the international trade union movement, the International Labor Organization (ILO) institutionalized April 28 as World Day for Safety and Health at Work. Previously, in the 1990s and autonomously, this date was commemorated as the International Day of Remembrance of Dead and Injured Workers. In any case, this commemoration is an initiative that places the problem of workers’ health at the top of the agenda of struggle of the class-conscious trade union movement.

Now, for this 2023 and subsequent years, the date acquires a different connotation by virtue of the amendment made to the Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, originally adopted by the ILO in 1998 and modified at the 110th International Conference of this organization in June last year. This amendment involves the inclusion of a new category of fundamental principles and rights: a safe and healthy working environment.

Already in the Centenary Declaration (2019), the ILO had established that safe and healthy working conditions «are fundamental to so-called decent work»; and concludes by stating that «Achieving a safe and healthy environment requires the active participation of governments, employers and workers through a system of well-defined rights, responsibilities and duties, as well as through social dialogue and cooperation.”

Without asking for pears to the elm (we know what is the true character and role of the ILO), we consider that the elevation of the safe and healthy working environment to the category of fundamental principles and rights at work constitutes an advance, and consequently offers us a frame of reference with greater and better possibilities to make demands in the field of class struggle. To this end, knowledge of the contents and scope of Conventions No. 155 on workers’ safety and health (1981), and No. 187 on the promotional framework for safety and health at work (2006), now considered fundamental conventions, becomes the best legal tool to exercise the necessary surveillance and control of compliance with the Organic Law on Prevention, Conditions and Environment at Work (Lopcymat) by the Government and the public and private employers. Likewise, the mastery of what is established in these documents is an instrument to raise the levels of organization, mobilization and class consciousness of the prevention delegates and workers in general.