Parties, unions and intellectuals demand that persecution against the PCV stop

TRIBUNA POPULAR – Political, social and trade organizations, as well as Venezuelan intellectuals, issued a joint statement to repudiate the intentions of the Government of Nicolás Maduro and the leadership of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) to take the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) by assault. The organizations and personalities warned about the intentions of the Government party to take over the PCV «with the aim of de facto outlawing it and annulling it as a political force.”

Among the union organizations signing the declaration are the Association of Workers of the Autonomous University of Guayana, the Association of Nurses of the Capital District and the Health Union of the State of Bolivar. The declaration was also signed by Félix Esparragoza, former president of the Venezuelan College of Dentists and Omar Pinzón, former president of the Venezuelan College of Dental Technicians.

Former ministers Oly Millán, Ana Elisa Osorio, Gustavo Márquez and Héctor Navarro, grouped in the Citizens’ Platform in Defense of the Constitution, together with prominent intellectuals such as Edgardo Lander, promoted this initiative of solidarity with Venezuelan communists.

Illegal and anti-democratic maneuvers

The prominent activist for the rights of indigenous peoples, Lusbi Portillo, and the renowned journalist Manuel Isidro Molina, also endorsed this communiqué, which repudiates the «totally illegal and anti-democratic» procedure that the Government of Nicolás Maduro and the PSUV, which have systematically applied to «annul and subordinate almost all opposition parties in recent years.”

«The country has been witness, in the last few months, of the infamous maneuvers, defamations, traps, make-ups, lies and grotesque opportunism through the network of public media used by high government officials, particularly the first vice president of the PSUV Diosdado Cabello, to try to morally lynch the PCV and its leadership», reads the communiqué also subscribed by the Revolutionary Party of Labor and the Socialism and Freedom Party.

The signatories denounced that «in general, the Maduro-PSUV government represses, persecutes and silences all dissident voices that express themselves publicly». «This systematic repression shows the great weakness of the Government, because it knows perfectly well that, since it does not have the support of the great majorities, it can only govern by means of illegality, force, violence and decree», they added.

The organizations, unions, intellectuals and activists made a call «to unite to repudiate this repugnant attempt by the decadent government to assault and intervene the Communist Party of Venezuela; and to reject in general the repressive and anti-democratic policy of the PSUV leadership».