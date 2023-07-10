PCV will not make an electoral alliance with the right-wing opposition

TRIBUNA POPULAR.- At the end of April, the Spanish newspaper El País published a statement attributed to the leader of the Pencil Party, Antonio Ecarri, in which it was assured that he had negotiated the alleged incorporation of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) to a platform where figures of the right-wing opposition such as Timoteo Zambrano and Luis Augusto Romero participate.

Such statements have been denied by the Secretary General of the PCV, Oscar Figuera: «We inform public opinion that the PCV has not ‘negotiated’ with anyone its participation in the so-called Independent Pact for Popular Change.» The communist leader stressed that «this is not the orientation of Alliance» currently promoted by the PCV.

Figuera clarified that the National Communist Leadership has spoken “with various sectors, including Ecarri, about the national catastrophe, the result of the capitalist crisis, aggravated by the criminal unilateral coercive measures and the disastrous management of Maduro; However, the PCV has not promised to be part of the alliance promoted by Ecarri”.

«Given this new infamy, the PCV ratifies that it will not make alliances with the right,» said Figuera, and explained that it will be the 16th National Conference, which has already been convened by the Central Committee of the PCV for this year, which decides the presidential candidacy that Venezuelan communists will support.

“The PCV continues to work, together with the popular revolutionary alternative and other social and political factors, to build an alternative that regroups the revolutionary and grassroots popular currents, and faces the pact of elites that has been established between the government and its party and the oppositions of right,» he concluded.