Postcards of international solidarity with the PCV

TRIBUNA POPULAR.- A delegation from the Argentine Communist Party (PCA) piqueted in front of the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Buenos Aires to send a note of repudiation to the assault plan that the United Socialist of Venezuela (PSUV)’s leadership and the government of Nicolás Maduro are executing against the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV).

In the communication addressed to the head of Venezuelan diplomacy in the Argentine capital, the PCA denounced that the attacks that have been taking place against the PCV have worsened with the offensive led by the vice president of the PSUV, Diosdado Cabello, with a view to intervening and assault the address of the PCV.

«The solidarity of the Argentine communists is going to be present every time the anti-working and anti-popular government of Nicolás Maduro wants to advance against the vanguard party of the Venezuelan working class: the Communist Party of Venezuela,» declared the South American Communist organization.

This action is part of the international solidarity initiatives that have been registered in different parts of the world in recent months, and that reached a special milestone last May 1st when various communist and worker organizations took advantage of the acts of the international day of struggle of the working class to reject the maneuvers against the PCV.

The Communist Party of Mexico (PCM) made a protest to condemn «attempts to divide the PCV and intervene in order to impose a new leadership subordinate to the PSUV, as they did with other leftist parties in Venezuela.» The PCM called on the communist parties of the world «which we have been one of the main pillars of solidarity towards the Venezuelan people, so that they express their solidarity to the PCV and contribute to stopping this attempt at illegalization against it.»

From Colombia, the historic weekly Voz published a note describing details of the assault plan against the PCV, and claimed the right of the dean of Venezuelan political parties «to exist and fight».

For its part, the newspaper of the Brazilian Communist Party (PCB) reviewed the maneuvers carried out by the leadership of the PSUV against the Venezuelan communists, ranging from defamation and slander to the financing of mercenaries to usurp symbols of the PCV, passing through the curtailment of the right to speak of Deputy Oscar Figuera in the National Assembly.

Postcards of solidarity with the PCV also came from workers’ mobilizations in Chile and Ecuador. Also in Europe, various communist parties and workers raised their voices in defense of the PCV.

In Moscow, the militancy of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (PCFR) raised posters demanding «hands off the PCV.» Images of this type were also recorded in Prague, hand in hand with the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (PCBM), and in Sweden. Recently, the Executive Committee of the Communist Party of Peoples of Spain (PCPE) issued a statement in which it repudiated «the intoxicating campaign against the PCV» and described the PSUV plan as «perverse, macabre and with gangster elements».

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the Communists of Serbia, Dejan Jovanovic, sent a strong message of solidarity with the PCV: «We strongly condemn the aggressive policy of the ruling bourgeoisie against the communists in Venezuela.»