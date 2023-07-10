Rejection to false union members in basic enterprises of Guayana

TRIBUNA POPULAR – The workers of Siderúrgica del Orinoco (Sidor, state run iron firm) expelled representatives of the Socialist Bolivarian Workers Central (CBST) who were trying to hold an assembly to explain the wage fraud announced by President Maduro on May 1 from the company’s facilities. Amid shouts and boos, José Gil, national coordinator of the CBST, Pedro Perales, regional president of the pro-government union, and Arquímedes Hidalgo, president of the company Aluminios del Caroní, S.A. (Alcasa), had to leave the emblematic gate 3 of Sidor.

With loud accusations that the Government had «stolen the wages» of the workers, and demands that these three people leave the place immediately, the Sidor workers expressed their rejection of the cynical initiative of this delegation aligned with the policy of wage destruction carried out by the Government of Nicolás Maduro. Similar demonstrations of forceful rejection had been registered earlier at the Ferrominera Orinoco state mining company, when these representatives of the CBST tried to carry out also what they have called «days of gate assemblies» to try to defend the governmental wage policy.

In view of these facts, the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) expressed its solidarity with the workers of the basic enterprises of Guayana, and its categorical rejection of the visits of trade unionists who try to deceive the workers with promises of reactivation of the discussion of the collective bargaining agreements. «These trade unionists come with impudence to talk to the workers who have been victims of their dealings with the Government and its neo-liberal policies», affirmed the regional leadership of the PCV in the state of Bolivar.

«These representatives of the union mafias never confronted the corrupt managers, they became accomplices of them and left the workers to their fate and even allowed the deactivation of thousands who were removed from their jobs», added the communist party.