Strategic Balance of Agriculture in Venezuela (II)

Alonso David Ojeda.- We continue our enumeration of the outstanding debts of the agrarian policy in Venezuela, which we started in the previous delivery. This is an enumeration of the tasks and objectives that must be met to leverage the transition of our country towards a sustainable agro-productive model, respectful of the ecosystem and with the capacity to overcome the limitations inherent in the current production model hegemonized by transnational corporations’ agribusinesses.

9. The agricultural policies implemented in the country are aligned with the premises of capitalist agriculture, which are marching in a totally opposite direction to the agroecological premises, which induces the dependence of agricultural inputs and the permanent tribute to large transnational capital, and with it, to the ruin of the peasant family. Only the agroecological route allows the bourgeoisie and landowners to dispute their hegemony in the countryside and in the industrialization, distribution and commercialization of food.

10. The integration of agricultural production processes has been very scarce, which requires considering what is possible to produce in urban environments, what should and can be produced in peri-urban environments, the clear and necessary identification of the perirural border, and what must and can occur in rural environments, reordering the territory and specifying forms, methods, techniques, scope and chains of family agro-urban, peri-urban, perirural and rural production.

11. The national cattle herd is greatly diminished compared to the figures of the seventies. The national reproductive efficiency is very low, which is aggravated by the scarcity of pastures, particularly in the period of minimum rainfall, and by the effects of continuous grazing in the period of maximum rainfall, which induce very low growth and yield rates. Sustained livestock yields require the conservation of pastures at their optimum resting point.

12. The absence of agro-ecological technologies to comply with the universal laws of grazing did not allow the quickly recovery of the national cattle herd and stimulate the growth of the buffalo, goats and sheep herds, which have increased in recent years with based on the capitalist schemes of agriculture. Agroecological grazing technologies require materials, supplies, equipment and tools that can be produced in the country, but there was no political will to do so.

13. The accelerated change in the use of forest ecosystems, particularly the dry forest ecosystem, demands specific actions and policies that stimulate its conservation and promotion through forestry and measures to prevent fires in the dry period. The forests at the headwaters of the rivers must be preserved through plans and policies that stimulate the agroecological production of coffee, cocoa, musaceae, breeding and production of birds.

14. The necessary priority was not given in the 200 km strip to the north and south of 9° 30′ in the Venezuelan territory, which is of first strategic importance for agricultural production, cabotage, conservation, storage, distribution of food and the civic-military defense of the country in any circumstance. Agricultural production, industrialization, storage, soil and water conservation and integral defense plans were not fully hierarchized throughout this territory, through the accelerated resolution of land conflicts, the social organization of production and the rapid correction of deficiencies in the provision of services public.

15. Insecurity in the countryside continues to rise and the expansion of the national territory under the influence of narco-agro, which is an expanding phenomenon and its territorial combat is possible through the productive and sovereign occupation of the territory.