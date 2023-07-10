The anti-blockade law: an umbrella for corruption

María Alejandra Díaz Marín, Attorney.- In view of the governmental corruption schemes that have been recently unveiled, we have decided to make an assessment of the effects of the Constitutional Anti-Blockade Law for National Development and the Guarantee of Human Rights, a legal instrument that has served as an umbrella for the permissiveness, the non-application of laws, the lack of control and the secrecy in which the negotiations of natural resources owned by the Republic and the management of public revenues have been kept, with the excuse of protecting the country from global financial persecution by hostile governments.

Alleging exceptional circumstances, foreseen only in special temporary regimes, such as «states of exception», this law extended its temporary validity not only indefinitely, but also subject to external factors (the will of the US and European Union Governments to soften, eliminate or suspend the unilateral and illegal coercive measures), which, besides being exorbitant, is unconstitutional.

This law brings «inapplicability» and «flexibilisation» of regulations, which in a restricted sense would mean delegating the constituent power -which resides firmly in the people- to the decision of a closed cenacle, bypassing objective guarantees of the constitutional regulation itself, which contemplates a whole chapter on the economic system of the State as a Nation.

Another dangerous aspect of this law is the non-differentiated treatment of the sources of law such as international agreements or treaties, which it assumes to be of first order, which clashes with our constitutional order governed by the principles of constitutional sovereignty and interpretatio favor Constitutione. Thus, in order to enter into such treaties, pacts or agreements, the sovereign approval of all is required, and in the event that these may contain stipulations contrary to the Constitution, the latter must be previously reformed by sovereign decision. Therefore, the so-called «anti-blockade law» could not -as in fact it did- assume as an obligation the international ius cogens without differentiating the principle of interpretation in favor of the Constitution provided for in our national legislation.

The extension of the powers of the Council of State -which in practice has not happened- should have been modified in Article 251 of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and not by means of a law issued by the National Constituent Assembly. Furthermore, this meant that the powers of the National Assembly regarding the control over the Government and the National Public Administration were not only eliminated but also replaced by the Council of State as the new supervisory and monitoring body.

Confidentiality, corruption and neoliberal turnaround

With respect to the subsequent control which has turned out to be insufficient and inefficient not only because it is essentially carried out by sampling but also because of the lack of independence shown by the comptroller of the Republic to prevent and even detect and sanction irregularities which could be particularly harmful to the collective interests, we are seeing the results in the face of the opprobrious corruption which has made «disappear» as if by magic $3,000 million and at least $21,000 million in uncollectible accounts and not recorded in the accounts of the state oil company.

This regime of «confidentiality» and «reserve» not only prevents transparency in the control of the State’s resources, but also restricts the freedom to obtain and disseminate information, as established in Article 28 of the Constitution.

We warned at the time that the purpose of the law referred to the establishment of macroeconomic equilibrium, setting in motion a new policy that began the journey towards neoliberalism. This economic shift assumes a model of neoclassical inspiration based on the universal value of the principles of the free market, the guarantee of profits and their transfer to international trade, forgetting the fair and balanced redistribution of income, all due and justified in the so-called sanctions, ignoring that, even though we do not deny the perverse effects of this modality of soft war against countries, not everything that should have been done in order not to twist the constitutional course has been exhausted.

It is important to emphasize that in a democratic State, the limitation of rights can be considered, but never their suspension, a distinction that is appropriately expressed in our Constitution in article 337, when it states that «the guarantees enshrined in this Constitution may be temporarily restricted», always temporarily, which is not the case of the so-called anti-blockade law, whose effects could be extended until the sanctions are lifted, that is to say, indefinitely.

How is it that a democratic State can invalidate or un-enforce norms indefinitely, without submitting them to jurisdictional control and even worse without submitting such consultation to the jurisdictional bodies, even substituting in the figure of the Executive the original constituent power that resides firmly in the people and modify the Constitution without going through the approval of this same people to whom it is owed as mandatory? It is a tautology, but it is a shattering of the Constitution they claim to protect.

Privatized benefits, nationalized risks

The anti-blockade law has served as an umbrella for other laws such as that of productive foreign investment. In this regard, we ask ourselves: What have been the benefits for the State? It did not seem at that time, nor does it seem so now, that it is the State that should guarantee the benefit to the private sector. If an investment guarantees a private benefit, the risk must also be private. It would be the last straw if the State undertook to guarantee the economic benefit of the private investment.

Clauses of this nature, by which the State undertook to guarantee a certain level of profit and even to cover it if the railroad companies did not obtain it, caused the Republic the serious incident of the naval blockade of 1902 and 1903. On the other hand, to say that once the internal jurisdiction had been exhausted, «other» mechanisms of solution would be resorted to, is to annul the Venezuelan judicial system in favor of applying foreign courts or tribunal decisions in matters of internal public order. The dangers of this type of regulation were warned at the time and are still in full force, since they gave viability to the lax negotiations that have been carried out with our resources, serving as a framework for the deinstitutionalization and, even worse, for the generalized corruption that we are seeing and the affectation of the quality of life and human rights of Venezuelans.