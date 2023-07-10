The collapse of the myth of the Labor Laws 11 years after its passing (I)

Pedro Eusse.-Eleven years of its entry into force, on May 7, 2012, the myth that the Organic Labor Law for Workers (LOTTT) is «the best labor law in the world», as it was propagandized by the official sectors, has thunderously collapsed and the critical characterization of this legal instrument made by the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV), a few weeks after its publication in the Official Gazette, is confirmed.

On that occasion, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the PCV, after analyzing the contents of the LOTTT, and recognizing and valuing the important advances in individual, socio-economic and working conditions rights established therein, pointed out that «the new law preserves a set of weaknesses of the old law and introduces some new negative elements, fundamentally regarding collective rights, which could weaken the struggle of the working class against the power of the bosses.”

The amendments to the old Labor Law were a debt of the Venezuelan State that had been dragging on for a long time. More than 12 years after the approval of the 1999 Constitution, the labor legislation had not been adapted to the new constitutional framework regarding labor rights, and the express mandate of the constituent power regarding the reestablishment of the «back payments» in the calculation of social benefits had not been complied with, tasks that should have been carried out by the National Assembly (AN) during the first year after its installation.

The only time when the AN came close to fulfilling its constitutional commitment was in 2009, when the Permanent Commission for Integral Social Development, then presided by comrade deputy Oscar Figuera, carried out an intense collective work in that direction, which allowed the elaboration of a final report with an advanced draft of a new labor law, gathering thousands of contributions from broad sectors of workers, trade union organizations, prevention delegates, workers’ councils (not the current ones), political-union currents, specialized institutions, etcetera.

But this commission’s report was never submitted to the plenary sessions of the AN, as a result of a subtle techno-bureaucratic maneuvering of the majority sector of the commission, dominated by deputies of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). The social-democratic leadership of the ruling party was not willing to allow a communist deputy to lead the process of discussion and parliamentary approval of the new labor law, without making concessions to the interests of the bourgeoisie.

It is necessary to point out that numerous organizations of workers not subordinated to the government or to the private employers, but mostly related or identified with the progressive Bolivarian process of that time, were activated with struggles and proposals for the conquest of «a new and revolutionary labor law». In March 2012, they presented a proposal for an organic labor law with a clear class-based conception to the presidential commission appointed to draft the new labor legislation. This proposal rescued many of the elements of the preliminary draft that had been worked on in the AN’s commission in 2009, adding also important contributions from the class-based and progressive labor and trade union movement, with a relevant role of the socialist workers’ councils grouped in the Movement of Struggle for Workers’ Control and the broad movement of prevention delegates. In all this effort, the «Cruz Villegas» Movement of Class-Conscious Workers stood out, which a few years later constituted the National Struggle Front for Working Class Struggle together with other class-conscious sectors and forces. The labor law finally enacted by President Chávez included some of the contributions made in the aforementioned class proposal, basically in terms of individual rights and, in an imprecise and general manner, those related to political rights of the working class, but introduced ostensible deteriorations in terms of collective rights (freedom of association, collective bargaining and strikes).