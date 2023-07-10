The Government of Nicolás Maduro has destroyed wages

TRIBUNA POPULAR – «Definitely, salaries have been destroyed; eliminated», affirmed Perfecto Abreu Nieves, president of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV), regarding the announcements made by President Nicolás Maduro last May 1. «The Government has persisted in its wage bonus policy», denounced Abreu after explaining that the measures presented by the government «are far from the aspirations of the workers and popular movement».

The long awaited wage increase, which was the subject of speculation for several weeks, finally did not arrive. In the commemorative acts of the International Day of Struggle of the Working Class, the president, to the surprise and disappointment even of his own supporters, only announced the increase of the food bonus to the equivalent of $40, while fixing the so-called «economic war bonus» at the equivalent of $20, an amount somewhat lower than that which had been in force during the two previous months.

After making the announcement, President Maduro asked the attendees if they agreed with the measures presented, and the negative response was resounding. The recordings of the clamorous popular rejection circulated until they reached Miraflores Presidential Palace, and forced the head of state to appear the following morning to announce a «necessary change» and add another $10 to the «economic war bonus».

«The conquest of a fair wage for a dignified life, indexed to the basic family basket, continues to be one of the fundamental flags of struggle of the entire labor movement and Venezuelan workers,» declared Abreu Nieves on behalf of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the PCV. The president of the PCV dismissed the alleged indexation of the bonds to the variation of the dollar exchange rate, and recalled that «the capitalization of the effort of the workers, of the workers and of the Venezuelan family, occurs under the form of the social benefits and the savings funds, which are associated to the salary, so if the salary is destroyed, undoubtedly there is not going to be any long-term benefit for the workers in our country».

A list of deceits

For the PCV, this new fraud is a continuation of a list of deceits regarding wages. Abreu Nieves recalled the trap of the anchoring of the salary to the petro, announced by President Maduro in 2018 and never fulfilled, as well as the promise made a year ago to retirees of a special bonus of 10,000 bolivars. «First they announced an integral bonus; then they divided it into two parts, then into three. The truth of the matter is that it was just another lie. Up to this moment this bonus has not been paid to the retirees», explained the communist leader.

The PCV described the presidential announcements as «a haughty provocation to a workers’ movement that has been in the streets since the beginning of the year demanding decent wages and pensions». «The government intends to turn the just struggle for wages into a conspiracy against it. They are hunting for conditions for a contingency situation, to declare a state of emergency and create a new situation in the country,» he added. The communist leadership warned against actions «that could distort the wage struggle», and against actors «that try to change the course of what has been the central motivation that has allowed regrouping the bases of the union movement». The PCV urged the workers and the popular sectors not to fall into provocations: «We are going to the streets, we are going to mobilize, we are going to continue this struggle because the victory in the end will belong to this people», affirmed Abreu.