The murder of the communist militant Oscar Rangel remains unpunished

TRIBUNA POPULAR.- On May 8, two years passed since the vile murder of Óscar Rangel, a militant of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) and a prominent community leader in the state of Táchira.

Rangel, popularly known as «Cachú», was killed in a treacherous way while traveling on a motorcycle around the Bolívar square in San Antonio del Táchira. This crime remains unpunished and surrounded by institutional silence.

Rangel had had a combative and courageous participation in the struggles and actions in defense of territorial integrity and sovereignty during the siege of the Venezuelan border in February 2019.

Following the murder, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the PCV declared that this crime puts in evidence «the deepening of the class conflict that takes place in our country, particularly in the Venezuelan border municipalities.»

The PCV has repeatedly demanded from the Venezuelan State the investigation of this and other cases of communist militants who have disappeared or killed in the last six years, including those of Luis Fajardo (Zulia, 2018), José Urbina (Apure, 2022), and Juan de Dios Hernández (Apure, 2022), as well as the appointment of a National Special Prosecutor for this purpose, but until now there has been no institutional response.