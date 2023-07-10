The Yukpas again

Angel Villalobos.-Unlike that of other peoples, the conquest of the Yukpa territory took place after a slow advance of adventurers that began at the end of the 19th century and accelerated from 1950 onwards. In other words, the dispossession of this territory is of recent date. After the agrarian reform (1961), the Yukpa were treated as peasants, with the condition that they remain in the valleys of the five basins where they settled after the territorial dispossession.

Since the nineties, I remember the protests of the Yukpa and ecologists in front of the headquarters of the Zulia Development Corporation (Corpozulia), denouncing Ezio Rinaldi, then president of that entity, for handing over their territories to coal transnationals. The Barí were also there.

In my memories there is also the process initiated by the Yukpa before the former National Agrarian Institute (IAN) to obtain the endowment of lands of the haciendas Los Chorros (current Tinacoa community) and El Trébol (headquarters of the Technical School of Toromo). The process was concluded shortly before the end of 1998, so that it fell to Julio Mora, the last president of the IAN, to deliver both titles on behalf of the government of Hugo Chávez.

It was precisely because of the rights enshrined in the 1999 Constitution and Chávez’s vindicating speech that the Yukpa did not turn back in the purpose of recovering their ancestral territory. At the same time, racial prejudices were revived in the Machiques area: cattle ranchers assured that even the Bolivar Square would be lost to the Yukpa, who were once again shown as «dirty», «savages», «vengeful», «thieves» and «vicious». The newspaper La Verdad, particularly the journalist Yazmín Ojeda, acted as a sounding board for this racist ideology of the Machiques cattle ranchers.

Violence was imposed from 2001 onwards. The Yukpa deaths, the events that led to the criminalization of the indigenous people and the systematic violence of the cattle ranchers, plus the omission of justice by the Venezuelan State, led the United Nations (UN) to appoint a rapporteur on human and indigenous rights for the Yukpa people.

Since that year, the transformations within the Yukpa people have accelerated, as has their frustration with unfulfilled offers. During the administration of Governor Omar Prieto (2017-2021), there were several Yukpa mobilizations towards Maracaibo in demand of roads, schools, health, food bags and everything offered by the State in assistance programs. Their demands were not met, and finally the demonstrators took over the governor’s residence. After some talks, the authorities made new promises, but so far none have been fulfilled.

In recent weeks, there has been a conflict with the sale of their handicrafts. For decades, entire Yukpa families have moved seasonally to Maracaibo, Valencia or Caracas cities to sell their handmade creations. They settle in a square with windbreaks and mats, and there they live until they are able to complete the sale and return to their lands in the Sierra de Perijá. But a few days ago, the Vice Minister of Indigenous Peoples Vanessa Prieto tried to prevent them from leaving the bus terminal in Machiques under the promise that the State would buy the handicrafts. There is a lot of accumulated unrest, and in this circumstance, unfulfillable promises cannot be made.

To date, the State-Government executes a police and military-led policy against the Yukpa. As long as this does not change, the conflict will not cease, and surely they will seek to expose the Yukpa as a plague, either for the cattle ranching, or for all the people of Machiques. It is a propaganda tactic in which the old enemies of the Yukpa cattle ranchers and the current corrupt officials and bureaucrats coincide.