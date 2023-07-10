Women’s rights, advances and challenges (II) – The risks of giving birth in Venezuela

TRIBUNA POPULAR/NA.- By 2020, in Venezuela 259 maternal deaths per 100,000 births were registered according to the United Nations (UN). This figure contrasts with the 92 deaths per 100,000 births registered at the beginning of the 21st century, which represents an increase of more than 180% in the maternal mortality rate in the country in 20 years.

The Covid-19 pandemic, the worsening of the crisis and the national government’s political turnaround have not improved the situation of women who face childbirth in precarious living conditions and a dismantled healthcare system. Although the rate reported by the Ministry of People’s Power for Health in December 2022 registered a decrease, with 113 deaths per 100,000 births, this value is still far above the UN Sustainable Development Goal, which aims to reduce that rate to less than 70 per 100,000.

According to the analysis made by the Venezuelan Society of Public Health of the Epidemiological Bulletin presented by the health portfolio at the end of 2022, the main causes of maternal deaths «are potentially preventable»: these are causes such as hypertensive disorders during pregnancy, childbirth and puerperium; obstetric hemorrhages; and pregnancy-related infections. These three factors make up almost 8% of maternal deaths in 2022.

Shortages, delays and unhealthy conditions

The entity that leads the rate of maternal deaths in the country is Lara state. A report entitled «Inequalities that kill: maternal mortality in Lara» reveals that this region reached a maternal mortality rate in 2021 close to that recorded in the 1950s of the last century, namely 140 per 100,000 births.

The Venezuelan Society of Public Health identifies the lack of supplies and medicines, as well as the exodus of medical professionals, as components that negatively affect the medical attention to pregnant women, resulting in the figures that have been presented. On the other hand, researchers from the Human Development Laboratory (Ladeshu) of Lara state focus on the prenatal consultations and the weaknesses of pregnancy follow-up, as well as on the unsanitary conditions which are expressed even in contaminated operating rooms.

The alliance of organizations Salud para Todas has identified some «fatal delays» in this field: «the delay in access to contraception and in the recognition of warning signs during pregnancy, the delay in the transfer to health facilities and in timely care in them».

The high rates of pregnancy among adolescents, the economic difficulties to access medicines to treat sexually transmitted infections, abortions in unsafe conditions and the general unhealthy conditions in which Venezuelan women live complete this critical picture, which makes ours a country with high risks to give birth.