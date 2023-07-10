Working families burdened with state’s deficits in schools

CARLA HERRERA/TP.- Finally there was no wage increase, and working class families continue to pay the burden of the crisis, the coercive measures of imperialism and corruption, with working hours that in many cases exceed 10 hours a day for incomes that do not cover the basic food basket.

As if this were not enough, working families are now being forced, directly or indirectly, to cover the obligations of the Government-State in an education system marked by the deterioration of the infrastructure and the forced desertion of teachers from the classrooms due to insufficient income. Parents and representatives are responsible for the maintenance of public schools: from paying substitute teachers, to donating food and supplies for their preparation in schools that still have a cafeteria, and even making special «contributions» to the institutions’ bank accounts.

These requests for assistance are made through the Educational Council, made up of mothers, fathers and spokespersons from each grade and section of the school participate, as well as the institution’s directors. This instance was initially conceived to guarantee the development and defense of an integral, quality and free education, but nowadays it has turned to look for solutions to the problems that are not attended by the State.

The Educational Council informs the representatives of each grade that they must make contributions to repair classrooms, playgrounds, dining rooms, contribute to prepare bags of food for the workers, donate articles or cleaning equipment for the maintenance of the school, or any other purpose that is necessary for the minimum functioning of the school. It is clear that class solidarity and the need to have adequate spaces for children to study are not under discussion, but what is certain is that parents and representatives are assuming responsibilities that correspond to the Venezuelan State and are financing the schools with their meager income.

In some cases, this financial collaboration is demanded as a requirement for the enrollment of students at the beginning of the new school year. Such a possibility has already appeared, for example, in the «Simon Rodriguez» National Bolivarian Ecological School in Fuerte Tiuna, Caracas, in order to guarantee a place for the 2023-2024 school year.

All this is a step backwards, a product of the implementation of neoliberal policies that have gradually taken away the free nature of education, in violation of the provisions of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which guarantees the right to public, free and quality education.