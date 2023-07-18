Government of Nicolás Maduro persecutes the Communist Party of Venezuela

Caracas, 17-07-2023 (TP Newsroom) – «The Communist Party of Venezuela, this historic party, the first to be founded among the contemporary parties of the country, now approaching its 93rd anniversary, has been persecuted by the leadership of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (Psuv) and the government of President Nicolás Maduro,» denounced the communist leader Yul Jabour this Monday.

In a press statement, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the PCV pointed out that the threats that were hanging over the Communist Party have materialized «through a group of mercenaries that have acted before the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) by filing a lawsuit.»

Jabour underlined that the adherents to the appeal filed before the judiciary «serve other interests» and «are members of other political organizations.”

The leader detailed that the leadership of the PCV has acted with diligence before the TSJ and thus advances in the necessary legal actions to «unmask these alleged members that disguise themselves with the symbology of the Communist Party of Venezuela, under the guidance of the PSUV leadership and the Government of President Nicolás Maduro, with the purpose of assaulting our political organization.”

The PCV sent a warning message to the magistrates of the TSJ: «these gentlemen intend to commit a procedural fraud and incur in an inexcusable error.”

Jabour insisted that the TSJ must take into account the absence of legal qualification that weighs on this group of people who claim a false condition of communist membership.

«Whoever alleges a fact must prove it. And these gentlemen have said that they are militants of the Communist Party of Venezuela; an allegation that from the PCV we have shown to be false,” he pointed out.

Jabour described the processes followed by the PCV for the realization of its XVI National Congress -the highest leadership instance of the Venezuelan communists- and recalled that all the documentation validating this event was timely submitted and admitted by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

New set-ups with false members

Jabour regretted the absence of «ethics and decency» in actors of the political life that have assumed the execution of this assault plan against the PCV.

«We saw how in demonstrations promoted by the Government, in the case of Barinas state, a top leader of the Psuv, Minister Jorge Arreaza, appears photographed with a lady dressed in a tshirt of the Communist Party of Venezuela and who in reality is a recognized member of the Somos Venezuela organization,” he explained.

The member of the Political Bureau pointed out that these maneuvers are fabricated to try to position before the public opinion an alleged division of the PCV: «something that is absolutely false, something absolutely created by those leaderships that today pretend to have some acronyms subordinated to their policy to justify the anti-popular, anti-working class and anti-nationalist agenda of the Government.”

«Today the ball is in the court of the Supreme Court of Justice; the highest entity in charge of administering justice in the country and guaranteeing the rights of Venezuelans in any field. Today, the rights of the Communist Party of Venezuela and its members are being violated,” warned Jabour.

«There is a threat on democracy in the country; on institutionality in the country; on freedom of political and public opinion. Any decision that goes against those rights would leave a serious precedent in the legal and political history of the country,” he concluded.