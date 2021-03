[Eng/Esp]Greetings from MLToday to PCV 90th Anniversary Celebration

The members of the M-L Today.com collective greet you and extend warm revolutionary greetings to all the members and friends of the PCV on the 90th anniversary of the founding of your party. Ninety years of struggle and upholding the science of Marxism-Leninism in the interest of the workers and peasants of Venezuela is truly worthy of celebration

We know that you have a most difficult situation beating back the designs, threats and physical attacks of U.S. imperialism and it’s EU allies while at the same time standing firm to advance the interests of Venezuela’s working class, peasants and poor strata against domestic forces not willing to accept Venezuela’s working class as the ruling class . The recent escalation of crude attacks on the PCV is evidence that the course pursued by the PCV is correct.

We pledge to do all we can to fight against the regime change designs of U.S. imperialism, now headed by the Biden regime, and to build solidarity with the people of Venezuela who are entitled to be the only ones to determine their destiny.