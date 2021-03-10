Internacional

Partido Comunista de Suecia saluda los 90 años del PCV

Tribuna Popular

To the Communist Party of Venezuela

Dear Comrades,

The Communist Party of Sweden extends its warm greetings to the Communist Party of Venezuela on the occasion of its 90th anniversary.

The road to socialism is lined with difficulties and ostensible shortcuts. History shows there can be no better road forward than for the working people to defend what it has achieved through deepening the process it has begun and to transform it into a struggle against the ca capitalist system itself. The Communist Party of Sweden firmly supports the difficult struggle of the Communist Party of Venezuela against imperialism and any side road, no mater the intentions, that aims to, or results in,its reservation.

Long live the Communist Party of Venezuela!

Long live proletarian internationalism!

With comradely regards

Ilya Zorikhin Nilsson

International Secretary

On behalf of the

Communist Party of Sweden

Tribuna Popular

Órgano del Comité Central del Partido Comunista de Venezuela

